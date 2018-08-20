No charges yet for Tulare P.E. teacher accused of sex with student

EMBED </>More Videos

Police arrested Webb at her home last month, but she posted $250,000 bail and is still out of custody.

Brian T. Johnson
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Longtime Tulare educator Angela Webb did not want to be seen on camera as she walked into the Porterville courthouse Monday afternoon.

Webb, who most recently taught physical education at Tulare Union High School, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a former Tulare Western High School student that lasted more than three years.

Police arrested Webb at her home last month, but she posted $250,000 bail and is still out of custody.

RELATED: Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for sex acts with former student

During a hearing on Monday, a Tulare County judge exonerated that bond and told her to talk to her lawyer.

The district attorney's office still hasn't filed charges against Webb, who has worked for Tulare Joint Union High School District since 1992.

An official said Webb's status with the district hasn't changed since her arrest-she's still on paid administrative leave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tulare countyTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News