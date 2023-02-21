Nordstrom Rack holding job fair for new Clovis location

A popular retail store is opening in Clovis but first, it's looking to hire a number of employees.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular retail store is opening in Clovis but first, it's looking to hire a number of employees.

Construction is underway for a new Nordstrom Rack at the Clovis Crossing Shopping center at Clovis and Herndon Avenues.

The location is taking over the former Stein Mart -- next to BevMo.

It's set to open on April 13.

This Saturday, the discount store will host a hiring event from 11 am to 3 pm at Hampton Inn & Suites in Northeast Fresno, just off Highway 99 and Herndon.

If you can't make the event in person, you can also head to Nordstrom's website to apply online