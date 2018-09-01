North Carolina family saved by dog after bear breaks into house

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. They said the dog died a hero, as he protected them from a bear who broke into their home.

NORTH CAROLINA --
A North Carolina family is mourning the loss of their beloved dog. They said the dog died a hero, as he protected them from a bear who broke into their home.

Tiffany Merrill, dog owner, said, "I thought I was gonna die."

An unbearable couple of seconds that felt like an eternity.

"I started yelling for my kids. 'Shut your doors! Shut your doors! There's a bear in the house," said Tiffany .

Moments later, their small five pound pooch appeared.

"My dog came out, started barking and got the bear's attention, and got the bear outside and he saved my life," said Tiffany .

But sweet Pickles lost his life while protecting his family.

Tiffany said, "There was nothing I could do. I wanted to go out there and jump on the back of the bear and save my dog."

Tonight, as Tiffany and her daughter, Emily, grieve, they also reflect on all the good times they once shared with their beloved pet.

"He was always with me. If I stayed up late, he stayed up late. If I wanted to go somewhere, he wanted to go somewhere," said Tiffany.

Emily said, "The most thing I liked about Pickles was how he would put us to bed and if someone was here he would just lay next to us."

And although Pickles won't be there anymore to lie next to them, the Merrill's hope their story makes their neighbors more cautious the next time they see a bear.

"They're way more dangerous than what you think they are. After what happened to me this morning, like, who would have ever thought that'd happen, not me," said Tiffany.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beardogu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News