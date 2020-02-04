North Fresno photography store once again hit by thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A north Fresno photography business has been hit again by thieves.

A man posing as a customer inside Horn Photo asked to see one of their cameras.

When an employee demonstrated how one of their Canon cameras worked, a man in a 49ers sweatshirt grabbed the product and took off.

Employees say the suspect left the parking lot in a black Chevy Tahoe.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Fresno police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorobberyphotographycaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD release 911 call after arresting teen with autism
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Fresno Police handcuffed 16-year-old with autism after he had seizure, mom says
Inmate dies after attack by cellmate at Delano prison
7-year-old boy hit by car while crossing street in Merced
Show More
1 killed, 5 injured when vehicle hits high school students
1-year-old overdoses on heroin; father arrested
Fewer than 20 Princeton students in self-isolation amid coronavirus scare
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Process to seat a jury for Kori Muhammad case to be long and extensive
More TOP STORIES News