Motorcyclist injured in northeast Fresno crash; 1 arrested for DUI

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash in northeast Fresno on Tuesday night.It happened just before 10 pm on southbound Highway 41 near Bullard Avenue.Officers say an SUV collided with the motorcyclist near the on-ramp to the highway, causing the SUV to overturn.The motorcycle rider, who police say is in his 60s, suffered major injuries/ He was taken to a nearby hospital.The SUV driver tried to run away from the scene but was soon found by police. Officials say he's a man in his mid-20s. He was arrested for DUI and hit and run charges.He suffered minor injuries.