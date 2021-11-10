Motorcyclist injured in northeast Fresno crash; 1 arrested for DUI

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a crash in northeast Fresno on Tuesday night.
It happened just before 10 pm on southbound Highway 41 near Bullard Avenue.
Officers say an SUV collided with the motorcyclist near the on-ramp to the highway, causing the SUV to overturn.
The motorcycle rider, who police say is in his 60s, suffered major injuries/ He was taken to a nearby hospital.
The SUV driver tried to run away from the scene but was soon found by police. Officials say he's a man in his mid-20s. He was arrested for DUI and hit and run charges.
He suffered minor injuries.
