Fresno Police investigating shooting in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital this morning after an overnight shooting in northeast Fresno with the shooter unaccounted for.

It happened on Sherman street and Indianapolis avenue just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police received a report of a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the backyard of a home.

Officers arrived and found the shooting victim.

He was taken to the hospital, his condition is unknown.

Officers say the man was shot outside a different home before he jumped into the backyard.

There is no description of the shooter at this time but authorities believe the gunman and victim knew each other.

Police gathered information from several neighbors who heard and witnessed the incident.