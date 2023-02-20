1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting at northwest Fresno shopping center, police say

There was a private event at the hookah lounge with about 50-60 people when an argument was happening outside, leading to gunfire.

One person is dead, and another is in critical condition following a shooting in northwest Fresno.

Authorities say it happened in front of a hookah lounge on Milburn near Herndon just before 11 Sunday night.

There was a private event at the hookah lounge with about 50-60 people when an argument was happening outside, leading to gunshots.

One victim went inside the lounge and collapsed. They was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.

A man was found outside with several gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect description.

Authorities do not know if there was only one shooter.

This is Fresno's fifth homicide of the year.

