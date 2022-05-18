Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting; suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in northwest Fresno.Detectives say Jacob King shot and killed 27-year-old Jason Vitug at a home on Gregory Avenue and Cromwell Avenue late Tuesday night.King and Vitug were with a group of long-time friends at the house when at some point, King pulled out the gun and fired it with "conscious disregard for human life," investigators said.Police had not released a motive for the shooting but said there was no argument or disagreement before the shot was fired.King was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.