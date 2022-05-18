Police identify 27-year-old killed in northwest Fresno shooting; suspect arrested

EMBED <>More Videos

26-year-old man shot and killed in northwest Fresno; 1 person detained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in northwest Fresno.

Detectives say Jacob King shot and killed 27-year-old Jason Vitug at a home on Gregory Avenue and Cromwell Avenue late Tuesday night.

King and Vitug were with a group of long-time friends at the house when at some point, King pulled out the gun and fired it with "conscious disregard for human life," investigators said.

Police had not released a motive for the shooting but said there was no argument or disagreement before the shot was fired.

King was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges.



Editor's Note: Authorities originally said the victim, Jason Vitug, was 26 years old. His age has been updated to 27 years old.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohomicide
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno State task force: Madden's name should be removed from library
Man found shot to death in Fresno grocery store parking lot
Multiple displaced after brush fire impacts Madera homes
38-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Merced
No jail time for drunk driver in deadly Highway 180 collision
US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's, women's teams
Fresno Co. correctional officers share anger with Board of Supervisors
Show More
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters
Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd's murder
Supply chain issues continue to impact Valley furniture business
Despite $97.5B-surplus, analyst warns of California 'fiscal cliff'
More TOP STORIES News