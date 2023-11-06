Domestic violence, burglary suspect shot in northwest Fresno identified

A domestic violence incident left a man recovering in the hospital after he was shot while allegedly breaking into a home.

He has just been identified by authorities as 57-year-old Daniel Molano.

Fresno police responded to this call shortly before 2 pm Sunday near Shaw and Polk Avenues.

They say a couple was in a fight in a car.

The suspect then led police on a chase that ended in a crash at Island Water Park Drive and Shaw Avenue.

Officers say the driver tried to escape by running into a nearby home, where the resident shot him.

Despite being hit in the upper body, the suspect then ran into another home before he surrendered to police.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.