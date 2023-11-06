  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Domestic violence, burglary suspect shot in northwest Fresno identified

KFSN logo
Monday, November 6, 2023 8:21PM
Suspect shot after breaking into NW Fresno home identified
EMBED <>More Videos

A domestic violence incident left a man recovering in the hospital after he was shot while allegedly breaking into a home.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A domestic violence incident left a man recovering in the hospital after he was shot while allegedly breaking into a home.

He has just been identified by authorities as 57-year-old Daniel Molano.

Fresno police responded to this call shortly before 2 pm Sunday near Shaw and Polk Avenues.

They say a couple was in a fight in a car.

The suspect then led police on a chase that ended in a crash at Island Water Park Drive and Shaw Avenue.

Officers say the driver tried to escape by running into a nearby home, where the resident shot him.

Despite being hit in the upper body, the suspect then ran into another home before he surrendered to police.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW