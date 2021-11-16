31-year-old woman identified as victim in northwest Fresno homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified a woman shot and killed in northwest Fresno over the weekend.

The hunt for the gunman continues.

Jamie Miller-Pearson was shot several times at the Courtyard at the Central Park Apartments Saturday.

The 31-year old died from her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Detectives say the shooting happened in the complex parking lot.

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the crime.

No suspect description has been released.
