Stabbing suspect shot by officers in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the stabbing suspect who was shot by police officers in northwest Fresno.

Authorities say 45-year-old Samuel Davidson-Rollin faces charges of attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and pepper spray.

The initial attack happened on October 5 at the AM/PM convenience store at the Arco gas station on Figarden and Bullard.

Police say Davidson-Rollin entered the store and attacked the clerk with a knife.

Officers later found him armed with a knife and pepper spray near the NorthPointe Church Bullard Campus.

They tried to get him to drop the weapons, but he did not comply and was shot several times.

Davidson-Rollin remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say the store clerk who was stabbed underwent surgery and is expected to survive his injuries.