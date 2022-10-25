Monday is the last day to register for the Nov. 8 election, conditional registration starts Tuesday

Currently, the only open vote center is in downtown Fresno, but starting Saturday, 10 more vote centers will be open.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Time is winding down to make sure your voice is heard in the upcoming general election.

Monday was the last day to register to vote in order to receive a mail-in ballot.

Dan Baradat cast his vote for the November 8 election in downtown Fresno Monday.

"We always vote absentee, mail-in. My wife got hers, I didn't receive mine for some reason," Baradat said.

So Baradat called the election's office and found out there was a registration issue, he needed to re-register and cast his vote in-person.

On Monday, he went into the office, re-registered, voted and put his ballot into the tabulator machine.

"Just like old times," Baradat joked. "The confusion is resolved, it wasn't too much of a problem and I'm happy to vote."

Starting Tuesday, it switches over to conditional registration through election day.

"If you come in person, you'll fill out one sheet of paperwork, you'll register right there. We'll get you your ballot, it'll go into an envelope and it'll be processed that night or the next day," Fresno County Registrar of Voters James A. Kus said.

Currently, there are 498,792 active registered voters in Fresno County and that number could go up.

In November of 2018, there were 456,000 and in November 2014, there were 416,000.

Kus says the increase in registered voters is in line with the implementation of eligible applicants at the DMV who are automatically being enrolled.

However, Kus says that same enrollment program sometimes leads to voters who have two ballots.

He says those people should call the election's office to determine which ballot to fill out.

"Each of those ballots that we mail out has a unique number on the return envelope," Kus said. "The first one that we sent out has been voided, and if you return that one, it won't be counted - at least not right away."

Currently, the only open vote center is in downtown Fresno, but starting Saturday, 10 more vote centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following Saturday, November 5, all of the vote centers will open.

You can find the nearest drop box or vote center by clicking here.

All ballots must be dropped off or postmarked by 8 p.m. on November 8 to ensure it is counted.