NTSB calling for alcohol impairment detection systems after Fresno County crash killed 7

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A horrific Fresno County crash in 2021 has led the National Transportation Safety Board to call for alcohol impairment detection systems to be included in all new vehicles.

The crash happened on Highway 33 near Avenal on New Year's Day and killed nine people -- seven of them were children.

According to the NTSB, the collision was caused by an impaired driver who was speeding.

A spokesperson for the NTSB says, "Technology could've prevented this heartbreaking crash - just as it can prevent the tens of thousands of fatalities from impaired driving and speeding."

As a result of the investigation, they are now recommending technologies that would prevent speeding and drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel.