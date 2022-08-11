Valley nursing home workers calling for increased pay and staffing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many Valley nursing home workers are now joining the picket lines over working conditions at the state's largest nursing home operator.

Protesters with SEIU Local 2015 gathered at Willow Creek Healthcare Center at Alluvial and Willow in Clovis Wednesday morning.

They're calling for increased staffing and wages as they negotiate a contract with the center.

Workers say COVID remains a major issue for residents and staff.

They say they've also been dealing with a high turnover rate -- with wages playing a big role.

"Some of our CNA's state that they can go work at a fast food restaurant and make just as much money, if not more, so we're having staffing coming and going," says Eleanor Aikins.

Action News reached out to Willow Creek Healthcare Center -- but we have not yet received a response.