New York crane catches fire, partially collapses on Manhattan high rise

NEW YORK -- A large crane on a high-rise building caught fire and partially collapsed in New York City on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a firefighter and at least four civilians suffered minor injuries.

The crane is on a building under construction, located on 10th Avenue and West 41st Street. Officials said the building is about 40 stories high.

Officials said the crane operator was there when the fire broke out but could not put the fire out and had to evacuate. He was able to escape safely.

A portion of the crane collapsed onto 10th Avenue.

Authorities said nearby buildings are being evacuated for fears of an additional collapse.

Video showed firefighters dowsing water from a different building above the crane. Black smoke is billowing off the crane high above the busy streets below.

Firefighters have requested help from a master rigger, a crane supervisor, as an NYPD helicopter flies over the crane to assess the scene.

Authorities said there is one crane operator and about 50 people working near the crane on a typical day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.