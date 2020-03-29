officer involved shooting

Madera County deputy recovering after Oakhurst shooting, suspect in critical condition

Authorities have released new information about the Madera County deputy who was wounded during an altercation that ended with the suspect being shot.

It happened Thursday morning on Highway 41 near Highway 49.

The sheriff's office has now identified the deputy as Neil Cuthbert.

He is a veteran with the department assigned as a detective to the Oakhurst substation.

He's now at home recovering after suffering serious facial and head injuries.

The suspect has now been identified as 33-year-old James Mcready.

He's listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach area.

Officials say Detective Cuthbert was being assaulted when he fired a single round at the suspect.

Mcready is under arrest for assault on a peace officer.
