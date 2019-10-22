Obdulia Sanchez facing 6 charges after police chase, 2 years after sister died in livestreamed crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Obdulia Sanchez showed little emotion as she stood before a judge in the San Joaquin County Courthouse Monday. She appeared to have a tattoo of her sister Jacquelin's name on her neck.Sanchez killed the 14-year-old during a crash near Los Banos in July of 2017 and streamed the gruesome scene live on Instagram.Obdulia was sentenced to more than 6 years in prison in February of 2018 but was released early on parole last month.Just 26 days later, Stockton Police say the 20-year-old led them on a pursuit, blowing through two stop signs and a red light before running off the road near Interstate 5. A male passenger ran from the car and has not been caught, but officers arrested Sanchez at the scene and found a loaded gun in the car."I think she get so scared, that's why she run away," said Nicardo Sanchez, Obdulia's father.Nicardo says she'd been living with him since getting out of prison. He says she got a call just hours before the pursuit and took off in a car despite having her license revoked."I called and said why did you leave, you're not supposed to drive, and she said no, I need to give somebody a ride," he said.The District Attorney's Office has now filed six new felony counts against her, including evading arrest and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors requested the defendant be held without bail, but the judge set it at $300,000.Her father says he misses his younger daughter, Jacquelin, but she is gone so now he wants to focus on helping Obdulia."We want to help her, we need to send her to a good program," he said.Action News learned a woman filed for a temporary restraining order against Obdulia Sanchez on October 11, about a week before her arrest. It was a request to stop harassment with violence, but that request was denied.Obdulia is scheduled to be back in court on November 6.