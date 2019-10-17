crime

Arrested again: Obdulia Sanchez, who streamed Merced Co. crash that killed teen sister, now facing weapons and traffic charges after police chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Stockton woman sent to prison after livestreaming a crash that killed her 14-year-old sister in 2017 near Los Banos has been rearrested.

According to Stockton Police, 20-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was arrested early Thursday morning after leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

Police say officers attempted to pull over Sanchez for a vehicle code violation when she took off. They say the chase came to an end when she failed to make a turn and drove off the roadway near the I-5 on-ramp at March Lane.

Officers say a male passenger ran from the vehicle and was able to get away.

Police arrested Sanchez without incident and after a search of the car, they found a loaded gun. She is now facing weapons and traffic charges.

In late September, Sanchez was released from prison for good behavior after she earned some credit for time served and completed multiple rehabilitative programs.
