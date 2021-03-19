Off-roading at Oceano Dunes to be phased out

The future of the Oceano Dunes has been decided on Thursday night.
The Coastal Commission voted to phase out off-roading at the tourist hotspot on the Central Coast.
The commission voted to phase out off-highway vehicle use at the dunes over three years.
A staff report from the Coastal Commission originally recommended the state park phase out off-highway vehicles within a five-year period.
Thursday's decision was made after a 12-hour meeting where more than 130 speakers signed up to voice their opinion on how off-road vehicles should be handled at the Oceano Dunes.
The official plans for how those vehicles will be phased out have not yet been released.
