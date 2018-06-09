Officials identify victims killed in double fatal car crash in Kerman

The fatal accident happened near Lassen and Neilsen Avenue in Kerman just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The fatal accident happened near Lassen and Neilsen Avenue in Kerman just after 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

The two men killed were co-workers Juan Rivera, 34, and Jose Garcia, 34.

Authorities say they were driving home from working on a farm in an SUV but for unknown reasons did not stop at the stop sign.

They collided with another car, and the SUV flipped over killing the two men.

The woman in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.
