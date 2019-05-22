Officials warning of growing Social Security scam

Scammers have a new way of stealing Social Security numbers and money from unsuspecting victims, officials say.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that some people are getting calls telling them their Social Security number has been suspended and they need to confirm the number, withdraw money or buy gift cards, which is then stolen.

In the past 12 months, more than 76,000 complaints about impostors were reported, resulting in $19 million in losses.

The FTC warns not to trust unknown numbers or give away personal information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
social securitytelephonescam
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News