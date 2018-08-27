DEMOLITION

Old Sunnyside Market will be demolished soon

Marcus Neal is glad to hear that the vacant Sunnyside Rentals building is being demolished.

It is a dream come true for folks who live in Southeast Fresno.

"We've had people down on their luck broke in there, causing a mess. We've had neighbors complain about drug activity. We have an elementary school less than a 100 yards from here and neighbors have found drug paraphernalia," said Neal.

The building has sat vacant at the corner of Fowler and Kings Canyon for more than two years.

Council Member Luis Chavez says in just the last few months, the building has done nothing but attract crime and transients.

It is one of the 10 buildings he plans to have removed in his district.

"These are the buildings that we get a lot of service calls for illegal drug use, or people just hanging out," said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Construction equipment is already at the site. Chavez says they are also removing the building to make room for new development

"It's been purchased already. A shopping center will be going in that location along with 150 homes that will start being built in the next month," said Chavez.

The building was going to be demolished on Monday but was rescheduled to Tuesday morning because of the poor air quality.

Chavez says he is giving several other building owners to Friday to clean their property.

If they don't, he plans to release a list of the other properties he is planning to clean up at the end of the week.
