Red-tailed hawk sets up nest on Old Town Clovis water tower

A red-tailed hawk has set up a nest on the Old Town Clovis water tower for another year.
Clovis police shared a video from the nest the hawks created on the tower's ledge last week.
It appears there are four eggs for the mother to keep warm before her babies hatch and spread their wings.
The Clovis Police Department will periodically post videos to share the growing feathered family's progress.
