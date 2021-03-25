Red-tailed hawk sets up nest on Old Town Clovis water tower

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10442178" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The squirrel can be seen scaling the side of a two-story building with an Amazon envelope, making it all the way up to the roof!

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frequent flyers in the Central Valley have returned to Clovis for the spring.A red-tailed hawk has set up a nest on the Old Town Clovis water tower for another year.Clovis police shared a video from the nest the hawks created on the tower's ledge last week.It appears there are four eggs for the mother to keep warm before her babies hatch and spread their wings.The Clovis Police Department will periodically post videos to share the growing feathered family's progress.