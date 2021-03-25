birds

Red-tailed hawk sets up nest on Old Town Clovis water tower

A red-tailed hawk has set up a nest on the Old Town Clovis water tower for another year.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Frequent flyers in the Central Valley have returned to Clovis for the spring.

A red-tailed hawk has set up a nest on the Old Town Clovis water tower for another year.

RELATED: Rare gray wolf moves farther south into Central California

Clovis police shared a video from the nest the hawks created on the tower's ledge last week.

It appears there are four eggs for the mother to keep warm before her babies hatch and spread their wings.

The Clovis Police Department will periodically post videos to share the growing feathered family's progress.

RELATED: Squirrel steals Amazon package from Chicago doorstep, takes it to roof by scaling 2-story building
EMBED More News Videos

The squirrel can be seen scaling the side of a two-story building with an Amazon envelope, making it all the way up to the roof!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscloviscloviswild animalsbirdsanimals
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRDS
Meet Memorial Park's beloved 'Bird Man'
Fresno teacher offers $1k reward for missing bird
Chicago's Shedd Penguins famous for their field trips
Cute, tiny owl found in Rockefeller Christmas tree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's Hmong community grieves for murdered mom of 6
How Fresno's homicide rate compares to other CA cities
Madera Co. school's seniors back on campus Thursday
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Students in MUHSD to return to campus 5 days a week
Man dies after being stabbed outside SW Fresno gas station
Show More
Small attic fire sparks in central Fresno
Visalia Unified brings more grades back to campus
Harry Wilmoth, man who lost cabin in Creek Fire, dies
Galaxy Theatres Tulare to reopen Friday
US unemployment claims fall to lowest recorded during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News