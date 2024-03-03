Olson Bridge in Reedley to close Monday to replace aging sewer infrastructure

REEDEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Olson Bridge in Reedley will be closed starting on Monday, March 4 to replace the aging sewer infrastructure.

The city of Reedley says the closure will allow the crew to replace the aging sewer infrastructure on Olson Avenue and along the bridge.

Drivers are asked to follow the posted detours along the route.

Anyone with questions about the bridge closer can get more information by contacting the City of Reedley's Engineering department at (559)-637-4200 Ext 295

The bridge is expected to re-open on June 3.