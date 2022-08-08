More than 1,000 volunteers come together to clean Fresno

The city of Fresno looks a little cleaner after more than 1,000 volunteers took part in the mayor's annual citywide community cleanup.

FRESNO, Cailif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno looks a little cleaner after more than 1,000 volunteers took part in the mayor's annual citywide community cleanup.

People dispersed to 85 locations across the city but were mainly focused on the downtown, west, central and southeast Fresno areas.

Beautify Fresno provided all the supplies needed for the cleanup.

In total, 1,100 volunteers picked up almost 14,000 pounds of trash.

"Many of those neighborhoods, they do not live in," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said. "They very seldom frequent, but they are coming together side by side to cleanup Fresno, and that's what 'One Fresno' really is."

After the work was over, volunteers were treated to lunch from some local food trucks.