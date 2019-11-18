One person dead after crash involving tanker truck near Coalinga

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tanker truck near Coalinga.The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Monday on State Route 145 at South Colusa Avenue.According to the CHP, the fuel tanker was filled to capacity when it collided with a vehicle. However, details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.State Route 145 is currently closed in the area and there is no estimated time of reopening.