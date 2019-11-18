FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tanker truck near Coalinga.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Monday on State Route 145 at South Colusa Avenue.
According to the CHP, the fuel tanker was filled to capacity when it collided with a vehicle. However, details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.
State Route 145 is currently closed in the area and there is no estimated time of reopening.
One person dead after crash involving tanker truck near Coalinga
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno 'mass casualty' shooting
More TOP STORIES News