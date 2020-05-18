Coronavirus

New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders, open restaurant dining rooms

Newsom said that the changes come as California's hospitalization rates for coronavirus patients has steadily declined.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is relaxing reopening criteria, a move he said will allow most of the state's 58 counties to begin allowing dining in restaurants and other services.

In a news conference Monday, Newsom said that the changes come as California's hospitalization rates for coronavirus patients has steadily declined.

Twenty-four counties, including Mariposa County, have already won approval under the old guidance.

The new criteria eliminates requirements that a county have zero deaths and no more than than one case per 10,000 residents over a two-week period. Instead, counties must have no more than 25 cases per 100,000 residents or no higher than an 8% positive rate among people testing for the coronavirus. They also must have no higher than a 5% increase in hospitalizations over a 7-day period or fewer than 20 hospitalizations total over 14 days. The latter will ensure small counties don't get penalized for just one or two extra hospitalizations.

It wasn't immediately clear which counties are eligible under the new rules, but Newsom did say that some counties were not ready due to the outbreaks at nursing homes or packing plants. He listed Tulare County and Kings County as examples.

He said in order of counties to become eligible for regional variance, they must now also work to have preparations plans for surges in nursing facilities to protect the residents and employees.

Newsom said ultimately it will be up to local governments to determine whether they open or not.

Hopsitalizations for COVID-19 have decreased by 7% across the state and ICU patients suffering from the virus declined 8% over the last two weeks; data that Newsom said is essential in expanding modifications.

The governor said that PPE continues to be distributed across business sectors in the state, specifically essential businesses like grocery stores and farms. The state's inventory of PPE has reached 56.1 million.

Newsom said that if Californians continue to hold the line, it could be a few weeks until some parts of the state move into Phase 3. He said if the state continuously has a low case rate, people may begin to get haircuts, and sporting events may resume without spectators. He said the reopening of churches could begin within weeks.

Newsom also added that even if a county is allowed some variance in the stay-at-home order, if there is a surge in cases, the counties must be ready to close businesses to protect public health.

