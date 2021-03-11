Sheriff's office 'Operation Gold Star' leads to multiple arrests, firearms, drugs

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major law enforcement operation in the Fresno County mountains on Wednesday.

It started with knocks at doors. Deputies and officers showed up unannounced to do compliance checks on probationers, parolees, registered sex offenders, and known arsonists. Those not in compliance were handcuffed and put into the back of a van to be driven to jail.



The Fresno County Sheriff's Office led 'Operation Gold Star' in rural parts of the county.

"An operation like this is weeks in the planning," said Fresno County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Preston Little.

A total of 125 officers from 14 different agencies took part, including Fresno County Probation, Clovis Police Department and the Kerman Police Department.

They split up into 11 different teams and targeted outlying areas such as Shaver Lake, Prather, Auberry, Squaw Valley, and Dunlap.

The terrain where many of the homes are presented its own challenges.

"This isn't going into a suburban neighborhood. Almost every single one of these locations is surrounded by trees or off the beaten path and they're not expecting us today," said Sgt. Little.

Officials said even rural areas aren't free of gang members.

"We are actively hitting the targets of gangsters who are trying to hide in the mountains even though they're doing their crime in the metro area." said Sgt. Little.

Along with finding those targets, officers seized at least two firearms and a small amount of heroine during the operation.



Officials hope the operation sends a positive message to mountain residents.

"The sheriff's office supports you, we're actively investigating your cases, we're actively suppressing crime in this region and we're mountain strong, just with the sheriff's office." Sgt. Little said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office had about 100 targets Wednesday. At last check, around 20 people had been arrested on various charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyclovis police departmentweaponsdrug arrestdrug bustfresno police department
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Major thunderstorm sweeps through Fresno
Local politicians react to House passage of COVID relief bill
Some Valley schools part of rapid self-COVID test program
Fresno church hoping new technology helps in court case
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Tulare County Latino vaccinations outpace state
Fresno Unified plans for all grades to return by April 13
Show More
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
Local event planners and venues sign letter to Gov. Newsom
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in Valley
Fresno City College stages virtual play for students
Valley comes together to help hit-and-run victim's family
More TOP STORIES News