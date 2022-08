2 killed in fiery crash in Orange Cove, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have died after a fiery crash in Orange Cove Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened just after noon near Highway 163 and Manning Avenue.

Officers say the driver of an SUV ran a stop sign and was hit by a garbage truck.

A large plume of smoke could be seen after the crash.

Two people in the SUV were killed and the garbage truck driver suffered minor injuries.