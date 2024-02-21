Keep your eyes on these moments at the 96th Academy Awards.

Oscars 2024: Potential historic moments to watch for at the 96th Academy Awards

"On The Red Carpet" is taking you inside one of the most exclusive events of the Oscar season in a new special, "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars Luncheon."

A lot of history could be made at the 2024 Oscars.

The 96th Academy Awards, set for March 10, could see both films and individuals land impressive and significant wins.

Better yet, these achievements could happen across all types of categories, from best picture and directing to acting and various technical categories.

While you get your predictions in order for Hollywood's biggest night, we've got you covered on potential historic wins you should keep an eye on.

Here are some moments to watch out for at the 2024 Oscars.

Lily Gladstone could make history for Native Americans

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lily Gladstone, center, in a scene from "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Apple TV+ via AP) Apple TV+ via AP

Lily Gladstone would be the first Native American woman to win the Oscar for best actress should her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon" triumph against the competition.

Not only that, but she would also become the first person of Native American heritage to win an acting Oscar.

In a phone call with ABC News after her historic nomination, Gladstone said she is excited for others in her community to "feel seen and represented."

Gladstone is of Siksikaitsitapi and NiMíiPuu heritage and uses she/they pronouns, according to her Instagram.

'Oppenheimer' could join -- or beat -- an elite group of films

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, left, and Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Universal Pictures via AP

"Oppenheimer" scored an impressive 13 nominations this year, positioning the film to potentially tie -- or even break -- the record for the most Oscar wins by a single film.

The record currently stands at 11 and is held by "Ben-Hur" in 1960, "Titanic" in 1998 and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" in 2004.

Martin Scorsese could set a new record for best director

Martin Scorsese waves while holding his Oscar for his work on "The Departed" as he arrives at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, Calif. on Feb. 25, 2007. AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

With his best director nomination for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Martin Scorsese became the most-nominated living director.

This is Scorsese's 10th nomination in the category, putting him two behind the late William Wyler, who holds the record with 12 nominations.

This year, Scorsese also became the oldest nominee in the category's history at 81 years old. If he wins the Oscar, he would become the oldest best director winner.

Sandra H ü ller could score a historic win

This image released by Neon shows Sandra Hüller in a scene from "Anatomy of a Fall." Neon via AP

If she wins the best actress Oscar for her role in "Anatomy of a Fall," Sandra H ü ller would become the 1st German-born actress to win in the category in more than 60 years.

Simone Signoret, who was born in Germany but is best known as a French actress, won the best actress Oscar for "Room at the Top" at the 1960 ceremony.

A non-English language film could make history in the best picture category

This image released by A24 shows Greta Lee, left, and Teo Yoo in a scene from "Past Lives." Jon Pack/A24 via AP

Three films in the best picture category -- "Anatomy of a Fall," "Past Lives" and "The Zone of Interest" -- could make history with a best picture Oscar win this year.

Only one non-English language film has won best picture. The first to do so, "Parasite," won the top prize in 2020.

"Anatomy of a Fall," from France, features French, English and German spoken throughout the film. "Past Lives," an American film, features both English and Korean.

"The Zone of Interest," a co-production between the United Kingdom and Poland and the U.K.'s submission for international feature film, is the only film to feature no spoken English. German is predominantly spoken throughout.

Emma Stone could achieve a rare feat

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Emma Stone in a scene from "Poor Things." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)

With her nominations for best actress for her performance in "Poor Things" and for best picture for producing the film, Emma Stone could pull off a rare double win.

Stone would become the second woman to win for acting and best picture for the same film, the first being Frances McDormand for "Nomadland" in 2021.

Colman Domingo could win big for Afro-Latinos

This image released by Netflix shows Jeffrey Mackenzie Jordan, left, and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in a scene from "Rustin." Parrish Lewis/Netflix via AP

Colman Domingo could make history if he wins the Oscar for best actor for playing gay Civil Rights activist Bayard Rustin in "Rustin."

Should he take home the trophy, Domingo would become the first actor of Afro-Latino descent to win in the category.

'American Fiction' could deliver historic double win for Black actors

From left to right: Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown pose for portraits during the Oscar nominees luncheon on Feb. 12, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown play brothers in "American Fiction," and each earned Oscar nominations for their work in the film.

If Wright wins best actor and Brown wins best supporting actor, it would mark the first time two Black male actors won Oscars for the same film.

Bradley Cooper could direct himself to acting win

This image released by Netflix shows Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in a scene from "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Netflix via AP

Bradley Cooper, who is up for best actor for playing famed composer Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro," could join a small group of people who have directed themselves to acting wins.

If he achieves this, Cooper would be just the third person to do so. The first was Laurence Olivier for "Hamlet" in 1949 and Roberto Benigni for "Life Is Beautiful" in 1999.

Thelma Schoonmaker could become most-awarded film editor

Thelma Schoonmaker arrives at the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Thelma Schoonmaker, Scorsese's longtime film editor, could make history as the winningest person in the best film editing category if she wins for her work on "Killers of the Flower Moon."

With a potential fourth win, Schoonmaker would have more Oscars for best editing than anyone else in history.

Schoonmaker has previously won Oscars for editing "Raging Bull," "The Aviator" and "The Departed."

John Williams could hit a high note

Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to John Williams in Los Angeles on June 9, 2016. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

With his nomination this year for best original score for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," John Williams became the oldest person to be nominated for an Oscar across all competitive categories at the age of 91.

Having recently celebrated a birthday, the 92-year-old could become the oldest person to win an Oscar if he takes home the trophy this year.

James Ivory currently holds the record as the oldest Oscar winner with his win for best adapted screenplay for "Call Me By Your Name" at the age of 89 at the 2018 ceremony. Ivory is now 95.

Williams is the most-nominated living person in Academy Awards history with 54 nominations -- only behind the late Walt Disney, who has the most nominations ever for a person, with 59.

Justine Triet could become latest female best director winner

Justine Triet poses for a portrait during the 96th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

With her nomination for best director, for "Anatomy of a Fall," Justine Triet became only the eighth woman to be nominated in the category in Oscars history.

Should she win, Triet would become just the fourth woman to win best director, following in the footsteps of Kathryn Bigelow, who won in 2009 for "The Hurt Locker"; Chloé Zhao, who won in 2021 for "Nomadland"; and Jane Campion, who won in 2022 for "The Power of the Dog."