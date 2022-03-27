LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSN) -- The red carpet is almost ready for Hollywood's biggest night.
It's now crunch time before the Oscars.
In the video above, Action News Anchor Margot Kim shows us even more exclusive details - including a celebrity interview you'll see only on Action News.
She landed an interview with Nicky Hilton, a fashion icon herself who will bring her expertise to the Oscars.
ABC30 at the Oscars: Exclusive details and a special celebrity interview
