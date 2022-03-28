Oscars

Oscars fashion through the years: Every dress worn by every best actress winner

Jessica Chastain won the award in 2022.
Oscars fashion through the years photos: Best Actress winners

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are just as much about the red carpet fashion as they are about the awards.

From Audrey Hepburn's white floral Givenchy dress to Cher's sheer Bob Mackie ensemble, looks from best actress winner have cemented themselves in fashion history.

Note: Katharine Hepburn, who won Best Actress in 1934, 1968, 1969 (in a tie) and 1982, never appeared at the Oscars to accept an award (she only ever made one appearance during the ceremony). Other actresses who were unable to attend: Joan Crawford (1945), Judy Holliday (1951), Vivien Leigh (1952), Anna Magnani (1956), Ingrid Bergman (1957), Sophia Loren (1962), Patricia Neal (1964) Elizabeth Taylor (1967), Maggie Smith (1970), Glenda Jackson (1971 and 1974) and Ellen Burstyn (1975).
