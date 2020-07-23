FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As more parents are doubling as at-home teachers, an online educational platform is stepping up to help.
Jennifer McQueen is teaching her three daughters from home these days. Homeschooling was new for the family of five, and Jennifer said, at first, a bit overwhelming.
"It can be frustrating and scary when you feel like your kids' education is in your hands," said McQueen.
That's when she discovered Outschool.
"Outschool fills every other educational school gap possible," said McQueen. "I'm not kidding, you can approach your teacher and say here's what my kid needs."
Outschool is an online learning platform for kids ages three to 18 that provides a variety of live online classes for kids in every subject.
"There are over 50,000 classes on Outschool. The choices are endless," said Bianca Bianchi Saven with Outschool. "There's something for everyone when there's a class on Pokemon creative writing or learning Spanish with Taylor Swift."
Classes are conducted through video chat and cover all subjects, providing an option for parents who may be struggling to teach their student a certain topic.
"In Outschool, they can find and expert with that subject and connect a learner with a teacher whose really knowledgeable in advanced algebra or chemistry," said Saven.
Families can join for free and classes start at $10. To sign up visit Outschool.com.
Online education platform offering new learning options for students
As more parents are doubling as at-home teachers, an online educational platform is stepping up to help.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News