Valley non-profit struggling to serve community after having truck stolen

The non-profit, known as PACC, has served the Southeastern Tulare County area for over 40 years.

The Porterville Area Coordinating Council is struggling to deliver hundreds of loaves of bread after their pickup truck was stolen and destroyed.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I had so many mixed emotions -- mad, happy, sad."

That was the reaction of Ryan Land, Executive Director of the Porterville Area Coordinating Council after a truck they use to provide free bread for thousands of people was stolen and destroyed.

"It was in a locked fence, the truck was locked and a locking mechanism was on the steering wheel," he said.

It assists families with a variety of services, from food to furniture and more.

"Utility service programs, emergency shelter programs, gasoline vouchers," Land said.

Their support goes beyond the warehouse, thanks to a partnership with BIMBO Bakeries.

Every week, the organization delivers about 300 trays of bread to 25 local organizations, and a 90s pickup truck is how it was done.

Land says although the truck has been stolen before, he was shocked and upset when it was gone Wednesday morning yet again.

"The thousands of counting to receive their weekly donation, those were the people on my mind," he said.

Porterville police found the pickup, but it was on its last limb with missing parts and extensive damage.

Now, they need a new truck, but they're not letting the crime deter them from serving the community.

"Things will work out," Land said. "Things always work out one way or another."

A GoFundMe has been started to help the nonprofit.