Local baker set to bring sweet treats to Downtown Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Palo Verde Bakery started with three types of sourdough, the occasional chocolate chip cookie and has flourished from there.

Owner Natalie Jahanbani says ingredients are locally sourced.

She says, "We're in the agricultural epicenter, so utilizing what's around us appeals to customers so we only use what's in season. We now also make a variety of croissants, savory and sweet, two types of scones, many types of cookies and we do a lot of seasonal flavors and seasonal items as well."

Palo Verde's signature morning bun tops the list of best sellers.

"It's soft and crispy croissant dough rolled with brown sugar, orange zest and cinnamon. It's sweet, it's spiced and you get a hint of citrus in there. It's absolutely delicious.

Making hundreds of them each week at the Clovis Culinary Center, Jahanbani says she's thankful to the community for supporting her business that started in the midst of a pandemic.

Now, she's excited to bring her flare to Downtown Fresno.

"We are going to be opening our full brick and mortar bakery in Downtown Fresno in the brewery district in hopefully April," Jahanbani said.

For now, you can find Palo Verde at the Vineyard Farmers Market, High Top coffee or Fulton Street coffee.
