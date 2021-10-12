Kingsburg graphic designer using business to support other Valley businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Combining new technology with an 80-year-old letterpress, Lauren Tevelde of Paper Farm Press hand creates wedding invitations, cards, stationery and art prints.
"I just hope each card cultivates community and encourages people in the same way that I'm loving printing and creating the card," she said. "Working with my hands, I mix ink. I literally press each card into the letterpress machine working with cotton paper. It's just so fun."
Initially using her degree in graphic design to create wedding invitations, in 2020, Lauren had to pivot her business model when stay-home orders canceled weddings.
She said, "I had just bought the machine I was just getting word of mouth."
Instead of waiting out the pandemic, Lauren created a way to stay close to one another during a time of social distancing.
Cue Paper Farm Press.
Tevelde says, "Just thinking about people who are celebrating, who are mourning people, who are just living life and they get a sweet card in the mail. Hopefully, it makes their week!"
Tevelde and her husband are third-generation farmers, so pieces combine their faith and love of farming.
Seasonal collections feature a fruit that's grown within a 5-mile radius from the Paper Farm Press studio.
"The bounty of food that this Valley creates is unbelievable and I just want to inspire others to learn about farming," said Tevelde.
Bundle boxes come with recipe cards, tips on how to harvest the fruit and sweet surprises, connecting recipients to other Valley-owned businesses.
The Paper Farm Press website allows you to shop by occasion, personalize your own card or subscribe to a seasonal stationary bundle box.
