Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says

NEW YORK -- Stationery and greeting card retailer Papyrus will be closing its 260 stores, the company said in a statement on Friday.Papyrus traces its roots to 1950. At one time, they had nearly 450 locations nationwide.The company said they are closing due to 'current challenges in the retail industry,' according to a Fortune report Papyrus is offering 20-40% off on its website as well as in-store sales.While Papyrus retail stores are set to close, Papyrus products will still be sold in other retailers.The statement read: