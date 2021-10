TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are slowly increasing containment on the Park Fire burning in Tulare County.The wildfire broke out Monday near Balch Park Road and Bear Creek Drive -- northeast of Springville.The size of the fire has been revised from 250 acres down to 152 acres.CAL FIRE officials say the blaze is now 25 percent contained.CAL FIRE's Tulare unit is battling this fire, along with the U.S. Forest Service.The cause of the Park Fire is under investigation.