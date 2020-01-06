Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say Amaya Lopez entered the Parlier Dollar General on the afternoon of November 17.

After scoping out the place, Lopez goes back to the front of the store to exchange her basket for a shopping cart.

Sgt. David Cerda says she was in the store for at least an hour with no specific target in mind. Instead, she filled her cart to the brim with an array of items, including cosmetics, makeup, detergents, cleaning products, toothpaste and a toothbrush.

According to detectives, the items totaled to a little more than $1,000. She waited for the perfect opportunity to take off.

"When the cashier's attention was diverted, she snuck out the front door," Cerda said.

Police say a getaway driver was waiting for her outside. Lopez wouldn't be arrested until weeks later.

According to Cerda, the Dollar General has been hit by thieves twice over the last four months. Both burglaries were nearly identical but involved different suspects.

Other Parlier business have also recently been burglarized.

Cerda believes it's because crooks think they don't have security cameras.

"To their surprise, they are finding that they actually do have it," Cerda said. "So, I think they're taking a risk."

Lopez has been booked into the Fresno County Jail and is facing felony charges for burglary.
