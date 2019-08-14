Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash identified as Parlier High School teacher

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is proving dangerous for motorcyclists after five deadly crashes in just eleven days."Now's a good time to push that message of safety both for motorists of cars and trucks and the motorcyclists," said Fresno County spokesman Tony Botti.Over the past decade, motorcyclist fatalities in California have jumped drastically.Now law enforcement agencies across the region are reminding motorists on two wheels and four to share the road, and stay alert."Motorcyclists are at a disadvantage already. They're smaller they can be tough to see so always take that second look," Botti said.The most recent fatality was Tuesday morning when a motorcyclist struck a jeep that turned in front of him.Fresno County sheriffs officials say 54-year-old chief warrant officer Mark Bristol was thrown from his motorcycle from the impact."When you're on a bike and at high speeds, your reaction time is cut drastically," Botti said.Though Bristol was wearing a helmet, his injuries were too severe.Parlier Unified School District is now mourning the loss of their beloved NJROTC instructor.The high school's post to Facebook shows the impact he had on students.Something that was apparent when we interviewed him in 2016, following his student's first-place win in a national air rifle competition. The pride he felt and the love he had for his students on full display in the school auditorium.Parlier Unified school has said they will be offering counselors, administrators and psychologists to meet with students and staff as needed.