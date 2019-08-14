motorcycle accident

Motorcyclist killed in Fresno County crash identified as Parlier High School teacher

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is proving dangerous for motorcyclists after five deadly crashes in just eleven days.

"Now's a good time to push that message of safety both for motorists of cars and trucks and the motorcyclists," said Fresno County spokesman Tony Botti.

Over the past decade, motorcyclist fatalities in California have jumped drastically.

RELATED: Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety

Now law enforcement agencies across the region are reminding motorists on two wheels and four to share the road, and stay alert.

"Motorcyclists are at a disadvantage already. They're smaller they can be tough to see so always take that second look," Botti said.

The most recent fatality was Tuesday morning when a motorcyclist struck a jeep that turned in front of him.

Fresno County sheriffs officials say 54-year-old chief warrant officer Mark Bristol was thrown from his motorcycle from the impact.

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along State Route 41 in southern Fresno County, CHP says

"When you're on a bike and at high speeds, your reaction time is cut drastically," Botti said.

Though Bristol was wearing a helmet, his injuries were too severe.

Parlier Unified School District is now mourning the loss of their beloved NJROTC instructor.

The high school's post to Facebook shows the impact he had on students.



Something that was apparent when we interviewed him in 2016, following his student's first-place win in a national air rifle competition. The pride he felt and the love he had for his students on full display in the school auditorium.

Parlier Unified school has said they will be offering counselors, administrators and psychologists to meet with students and staff as needed.

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into big rig in northwest Fresno
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyparlierteacherparliermotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash along Hwy 41, CHP says
Fresno Police issue 65 citations while promoting motorcycle safety
Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Fresno identified
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen's quick thinking gets her to safety as man follows her to practice
Officials: Despite tragic death, Tulare County intersection safer than before
Karbassi holds strong lead for Fresno City Council District 2 seat
Elliot Balch drops out of Fresno mayoral race
Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Clovis, CHP says
Family says final goodbye to 10-year-old daughter days after car crash
Murder charges dropped against driver in crash that killed 8-year-old boy
Show More
Police searching for runaway teen from northern CA who may be in Fresno
CHP officer and suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in Riverside gun battle
Researchers look at new avocado that could be grown in the Valley
Helmet camera captures flames engulfing downtown Fresno home
CA requires suicide prevention hotline printed on student ID cards
More TOP STORIES News