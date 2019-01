Parlier Police are asking the public's help to locate a missing at-risk 13-year-old girl, Adriana Santibanez.Family members describe Adriana as Hispanic, who is 5-foot, 4-inches tall and has brown eyes. She was last seen at her home on Jan. 4 at 11 p.m. She was wearing a blue sweater, yellow sweat pants and white Vans.Anyone with information regarding Adriana's whereabouts are asked to call the Parlier Police Deparment at (559) 600-3111.