New activity and band room coming to Parlier Junior High School

Thursday, December 14, 2023 11:17PM
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parlier Unified is taking action to expand musical and athletic opportunities for students.

The school district held a groundbreaking yesterday for the new Parlier Junior High School Activity and Band Room.

The facility will also host athletic competitions.

The superintendent says there are currently about 400 students at Parlier Junior High who are enrolled in various music and art courses.

School officials hope the new facility will help the district continue its progress in arts education and athletics.

