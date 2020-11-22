ice bucket challenge

Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37 after battle with ALS

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Pat Quinn, co-founder of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, died at 37 years old Sunday, his family confirmed on social media.

Quinn and the late Pete Frates, both diagnosed with ALS, started the challenge to raise money for research and awareness. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease impacts the brain and spinal cord, causing progressive paralysis.

In 2014, millions of people recorded videos of ice being dumped on their heads and posted them to social media. As a result, the movement raised $220 million, sparking a wave of research and development into finding new treatments for the untreatable condition. To date, there is no cure for the disease.

