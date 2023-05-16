Tenaya Middle School football coach remembered after tragic accident

A Tenaya Middle School football coach is being remembered by his family and colleagues.

Patrick Gossett's life was cut tragically short after he was hit by a train near Fig Garden Loop Park just days after his 27th birthday.

His mom, Christina Torrez describes the support she's been receiving since she lost her son on May 3.

"That support and that love for my son it just -- I love my son to death and to see so many people showing love. That's my son," said Torrez.

One of Gossett's great passions was football.

"He loved coaching. He didn't have kids, so those kids were his kids," said Gina Torrez, Gossett's aunt.

Gossett's funeral will be Wednesday, May 17 at 5:30 pm at Chapel of the Light.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

