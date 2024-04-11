Kristin Smart's killer Paul Flores attacked for second time at Coalinga prison

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Paul Flores, the convicted killer of Kristin Smart, has been attacked for a second time at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says on Wednesday, just before 3:30 p.m., staff saw Flores being stabbed by another inmate in the recreation yard.

Officers quickly stopped the attack using verbal commands.

Flores was injured and was taken to a hospital outside the prison for a higher level of care. He has since returned to the prison.

No one else was injured. Investigators say two manufactured items were recovered at the scene.

The inmate who attacked Flores has been placed in restricted housing as the investigation continues. He was not identified by officials.

Investigators say Pleasant Valley State Prison's Investigative Services Unit is investigating the incident and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

This marks the second time Flores has been attacked at Pleasant Valley State Prison since he was transferred to the state prison in August of 2023.