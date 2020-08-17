Personal Finance

Payroll tax suspension to start in September will increase employee take-home pay

HOUSTON, Texas -- Many people across the country might see their take-home pay increase next month.

Beginning Sept. 1, the payroll tax relief program is scheduled to start. With this program, a portion of income tax from an employee's paycheck that is usually withheld by their employer won't be anymore.

The program could help add about $100 back to an employee's monthly income, providing some relief to people who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

There has been some debate among policymakers about the legality of this program after Pres. Trump announced the move as part of his executive order for COVID-19 relief last week.

READ MORE: COVID-19 orders: A breakdown of Trump's actions on $400 weekly unemployment boost, evictions, student loans, payroll taxes

Since employers are responsible for withholding that money from employee paychecks, they'll also be responsible for adding the money back. This has many worried about who will be held responsible if the withheld tax has to be paid back.

"Under (Pres. Trump's) executive order, they could potentially and would have to pay back the FICA that they saved, but he has instructed the Secretary of Treasury to look to see if there is a way to do away with that," said Certified Public Accountant Ed Gardner.

Also, suspension of payroll taxes would see about $139 billion less that would go to Social Security.

RELATED: Where Houstonians who can't pay rent during COVID-19 can turn for help



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepay raisecoronavirus helpmoneytaxescoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19employmentirseconomypersonal financeu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
Man shot after suspect opens fire on car in northeast Fresno
Record-breaking heat reported in Central Valley, no let up in sight
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County
FDA approves cheaper, faster saliva-based COVID-19 test
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
State declares Flex Alert through Wednesday
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
Man shot and killed after car crash in east central Fresno
Fresno firefighter helps man keep piece of childhood home alive
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News