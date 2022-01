FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A bull riding experience is making its way to the Save Mart Center this year.Professional Bull Riding (PBR) is bringing its Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Fresno in March.Organizers say it's not a rodeo. It's two hours of professional bull riding combined with music and a pyrotechnics display.The team will be in town Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20.Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14, at 10 am, with prices beginning at $18.