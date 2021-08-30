bull riding

Bull rider dies following accident during PBR event in Fresno

PBR officials did not release further information about the accident.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old professional bull rider was killed in an accident during an event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) organization said Brazilian rider Amadeu Campos Silva was injured during the Velocity Tour showcase on Sunday.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

PBR said Campos Silva came to the U.S. from Brazil, after competing in several competitions over then past five years.

He was chasing his dream of a World Championship, and accomplished that when he rode in the PBR World Finals last year.

The organization released a statement saying Campos Silva "a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt."

