Professional bull riding at Save Mart Center

It will be a weekend full of Western culture, as the best in professional bull riding will be in action at the Save Mart Center.

It will be a weekend full of Western culture, as the best in professional bull riding will be in action at the Save Mart Center.

It will be a weekend full of Western culture, as the best in professional bull riding will be in action at the Save Mart Center.

It will be a weekend full of Western culture, as the best in professional bull riding will be in action at the Save Mart Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It will be a weekend full of Western culture, as the best in professional bull riding will be in action at the Save Mart Center.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is not a rodeo. It's two hours of pyrotechnics, music and the most intense bull-riding action the world has to offer.

With a star-studded lineup of the world's best riders and animal athletes, the PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will bring edge-of-your-seat action that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.