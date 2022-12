Pedestrian killed after being hit by utility truck in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police officials say a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a utility truck in west central Fresno.

This happened just west of Highway 99 on Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive on Thursday morning.

It's not yet known what led up to the incident.